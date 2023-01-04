Rogers and Shaw will face the Federal Court of Appeal on January 24

The Competition Bureau will present its arguments against Rogers’ takeover of Shaw for a second time in recent weeks later this month.

The January 24th date, selected by the Federal Court of Appeal, answers the bureau’s request to appeal the Competition Tribunal’s decision approving Rogers’ takeover of Shaw and Vidéotron’s acquisition of Freedom Mobile. The tribunal found either acquisition likely wouldn’t result in higher wireless costs for Canadians.

January 31st is the deadline for the Rogers and Shaw merger, and the January 24th appeal cuts the time timeline close. The merger isn’t allowed to conclude until the court shares its decision.

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne also needs to approve the merger, but he has stated he will wait for the legal proceedings before rendering his decision.

Updated 04/01/2023 12:47pm ET: The January 31st deadline has been clarified.

Image credit: Shutterstock