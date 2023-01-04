OtterBox’s new MagSafe OtterGrip iPhone case rips off PopSockets in the best way possible

I really like the concept of PopSockets.

The tiny accessories make it easier to hang onto your smartphone, especially at odd angles. However, they always stick out from the device’s rear, and the easily detachable MagSafe-compatible version isn’t as secure as I’d like.

This is where OtterBox’s new MagSafe OtterGrip Symmetry Series cases come in. The case features the “3x MIL-STD” drop protection the company is best known for, but a built-in grip on its rear slides back into the enclosure to sit flush.

This means that if you want that extra grip the pop-out offers, you can take advantage of it, but you can also slide it back in when you don’t need it anymore, offering the best of both worlds.

“OtterGrip features a fully integrated grip that provides a comfortable hold on iPhone when engaged and sits completely flush with the case when not in use. It is designed for strong alignment and attachment with MagSafe technology and accessories without removing or repositioning the case or grip,” OtterBox says in a recent press release.

The grip can rotate 360 degrees and, unlike PopSockets, is a small loop, allowing you to slide your fingers into it.

OtterBox’s new OtterGrip MagSafe compatible iPhone case will release in February for $59.99 (roughly $81.15 CAD).

Image credit: Otterbox

Source: Otterbox