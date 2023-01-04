Google Pixel 7 and 6 series get spatial audio support

Alongside the January Google Pixel update and security patch, Google has released spatial audio for the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 7 and 7 Pro.

Spatial audio is a technology that makes users feel like sounds are coming from different directions, similar to surround sound. Apple bought the feature to Apple Music and the AirPods Pro a few years back. Google introduced code for Spatial Audio alongside the Android 13 beta back in 2022.

However, the feature has been disabled until now.

While headphones or earbuds are needed to experience Spatial Audio, Google’s Pixel Buds Pro, unfortunately, don’t support technology yet.

Back in December, Google said, “you can use Spatial Audio on your Pixel phone with movies from Netflix, YouTube, Google TV, and HBOMax that have 5.1 or higher audio tracks. You must wear headphones or earbuds,” according to a report from 9to5Google. The same report says that the Pixel Buds Pro can enable “head-tracked spatial audio,” however, new firmware is needed.

Source: Google, Via: Engadget