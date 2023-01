Best Buy is offering the Google Pixel 6 Pro 128GB for $8 a month with plans on Koodo, Virgin Plus, Bell, Rogers, and Fido.

The monthly financing plan requires $0 down and will last for 24 months.

Eligible activations through Koodo will net you $500 in Best Buy gift cards. Virgin Plus plans bring $450 in gift cards.

Alternatively, you can also get $300 in gift cards from Freedom Mobile, but the device will cost $33 a month if you go that route.

More details are available here.