Amazon Prime Gaming offering six free games in January 2023, including The Evil Within 2

Amazon has revealed the six PC games that will be free to Prime members through its Prime Gaming program in January.

Now, you can kick off the new year by downloading the following titles for free:

Beat Cop

Breathedge

Chicken Police – Paint it Red!

The Evil Within 2

Faraway 2

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Additionally, Prime Gaming is offering free loot for games like Apex Legends, Madden NFL 23 and League of Legends: Wild Rift.

The full list of January’s Prime Gaming freebies can be found here.

Image credit: Bethesda