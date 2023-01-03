Xbox Digital Game sale discounts titles like Gotham Knights, Far Cry 5 and more

Xbox’s Digital Game sale has a number of games on sale at a discounted price, including Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Far Cry 5, Yakuza: Like A Dragon, and more.
Below are some of the deal highlights:
- Abzu: now $6.99, was $19.99
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: now $19.99, was $79.99
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle: now $36.49, was $145.99
- Control Ultimate Edition: now $16.49, was $54.99
- Code Vein Deluxe Edition: now $16.49, was $109.99
- Far Cry 5: now $19.99, was $79.99
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse: now $4.99, was $49.99
- Gotham Knights: now $44.99, was $89.99
- Little Nightmares II: now $13,19, was $39.99
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance: now $9.99, was $39.99
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition: now $60.29, was $89.99
- Metro Exodus: now $9.25, was $37
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon Hero Edition: now $28.04, was $93.49
Image credit: WB
Via: Lbabinz