Twitch is back online following outage

Update 01/03/2022 5:13pm ET: Twitch is back online.

The original story is below:

Twitch says it’s investigating an ongoing problem that’s preventing multiple pages on the website from loading.

Users are met with blank pages or a display message that reads “an error has occurred” when accessing accounts, making it appear like accounts have been deleted.

Problems began just after 1pm ET/10am PT, according to Downdetector.

According to Twitch, the outage impacts logins and video, among other features.

“We are actively working on a fix for the issues impacting multiple areas of Twitch,” the platform’s support account tweeted.

This story will be updated when Twitch is back online.

Source: Twitch