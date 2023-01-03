iPhone 15 Pro could feature more RAM, titanium frame and taptic buttons

The iPhone 15 rumour mill is starting to kick into high gear.

According to a new research note from Haitong International Securities’ tech analyst Jeff Pu (via MacRumors), Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could include new features like additional RAM, a titanium frame and buttons that don’t move but offer haptic feedback, similar to the iPhone SE (2022)’s Touch ID button.

More specifically, Pu says that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature 8GB of RAM, an increase from 6GB in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max (the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro would reportedly still feature 6GB). Size-wise, the entire iPhone 15 line-up will measure as follows: 6.1-inch iPhone 15, 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Pu goes on to say that the iPhone 15 Pro series will feature a new 3nm A17 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will include the same A16 chip as the iPhone 14 Pro series. Overall, Pu expects iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac and AirPods shipments to decline year-over-year in 2023 because product momentum has “turned weak.”

In the same report, Pu mentions that Apple’s high-end Apple Watch Ultra could feature a larger 2.1-inch display and adopt Micro LED screen technology in 2024.

While the iPhone 15 series is still several months away from release, several leaks about the upcoming smartphone line have appeared over the past few months. For example, a report from Ming-Chi Kuo states that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will offer different features. Adding more fuel to this rumour, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that his sources indicate Apple could ditch “Max” for “Ultra” with its 6.7-inch high-end iPhone.

Finally, there are also rumours the iPhone 15 will make the jump to USB-C following the EU mandating that all smartphones must adopt the port format by 2024. Given the iPhone has been pretty stagnant year-over-year since the iPhone 13, it would be great to see Apple make significant changes with the iPhone 15, especially since iPhone 14 sales are reportedly slow.

Apple is expected to reveal its iPhone 15 line at a hardware event in September.

Via: MacRumors