Google’s Pixel Fold now rumoured to launch in Q3, 2023

Google’s first foldable phone is rumoured to launch in 2023, with a recent leak suggesting a Google I/O release window. However, a new report based on industry sources now says that the phone will launch in Q3 2023 instead.

Korean publication, The Elec, reports Google is getting 7.57-inch foldable and 5.78-inch cover display panels from Samsung Display with mass production starting in July or August this year. This would mean that the previously stated I/O release date from Android Authority may not be accurate.

However, with a Q3 production release, it looks like Google might launch the Pixel Fold alongside the Pixel 8 series in October.

More details include details about the phone’s display. The in-folding screen will sport ultra-thin glass for added protection. A previous rumour indicates that the display will have a brightness of 800 nits and a peak rating of 1,200 nits.

Previous rumours indicate the Pixel Fold will cost roughly $1,799 USD (about $2,459 CAD), matching the U.S. cost for Samsung’s foldables.

Source: The Elec Via: Android Police