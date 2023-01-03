Google’s Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are $150 and $300 off right now

If you have a little extra cash left after Christmas and New Year’s Day festivities, and are looking to go into 2023 with a new flagship in your pocket, Google’s promotion on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro is an offer worth considering.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time the Pixel flagships have been discounted on the Google Store, though it appears to be the first sale on the devices in 2023.

The October 2022-released Pixel 7 is discounted by $150 on the Google Store and is available for $649 (regularly $799), while the Pixel 7 Pro is discounted by $300 and is available for $879 (regularly $1,179).

Additionally, the cheaper Pixel 6a is discounted by $100 and is currently available for $499 (regularly $599)

Learn more about the three devices via the links below:

Image credit: Google

Source: Google