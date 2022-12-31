Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [Dec. 26-Jan. 1]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ are mentioned when relevant. Premium video on demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

Bullet Train

An assassin must fight his fellow killers on a high-speed bullet train in Japan.

Bullet Train was directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2) and features an ensemble cast that includes Brad Pitt (Se7en), Joey King (The Kissing Booth), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) and Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo).

Original theatrical release date: August 5th, 2022

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: December 31st, 2022

Genre: Action

Runtime: 2 hours, 6 minutes

Stream Bullet Train here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $99/year.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Amazon Prime Video Canada in December can be found here. A round-up of January’s new content is available here.

Crave

Rocky franchise

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the iconic Rocky series, the first six movies in the Sylvester Stallone sports drama franchise hit Crave in December:

Rocky (1976)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Rocky Balboa (2006)

All six movies will begin streaming on December 30th. It should be noted, however, that Rocky spin-offs Creed and Creed II are streaming on Prime Video in Canada. Creed III, the first Rocky movie to not feature Stallone, will hit theatres on March 3rd, 2023.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Crave in December here. A round-up of January’s new content is available here.

Netflix

Chelsea Handler: Revolution [Netflix Original]

Chelsea Handler riffs on life choices, rowdy rescue dogs, dating frustrations and more.

Netflix Canada release date: December 27th, 2022

Genre: Stand-up comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 17 minutes

Stream Chelsea Handler: Revolution here.

Treason [Netflix Original]

An MI6 deputy’s reunion with a Russian spy forces him to question his life.

Treason was created by Matt Charman (Bridge of Spies) and stars Charlie Cox (Daredevil), Ciarán Hinds (Belfast) and Olga Kurylenko (Quantum of Solace).

Netflix Canada release date: December 26th, 2022

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)

Stream Treason here.

White Noise [Netflix Original]

A family must deal with an air contamination incident in their home.

Based on Adam DeLillo’s 1985 novel of the same name, White Noise was written and directed by Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story) and stars Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Greta Gerwig (Little Women) and Don Cheadle (Hotel Rwanda).

Netflix Canada release date: December 30th, 2022

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 16 minutes

Stream White Noise here.

A ‘Basic with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows that hit Netflix Canada in December can be found here. A roundup of January’s new content is available here.

What are you planning on streaming this week? Let us know in the comments.

For more suggestions, check out last week’s Streaming in Canada column.

Happy New Year!

Image credit: Netflix