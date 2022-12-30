fbpx
News

Apple MacBooks, iPads and Watches discounted by up to 25 percent

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
Dec 30, 20222:18 PM EST
0 comments
iPad (2020)

Apple is having a day on Amazon Canada as there are deals a plenty. If you’re interested in scoring a new iPad, Watch, MacBooks, or various accessories, then check out the deals below.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada

Comments