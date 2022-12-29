Amazon Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 are up to 45 percent off

The deals are still going on at Amazon this week. What is being dubbed as Boxing Week Sale brings massive discounts to its Alexa-enabled smart home speakers. Both the Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 can save you up to 45 percent.
Check out the deals below:
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $99.99 (save 41%)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) in Charcoal for $99.99 (save 41%)
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) in Charcoal for $54.99 (save 45%)
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) in Deep Sea Blue for $54.99 (save 45%)
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) in Glacier White for $54.99 (save 45%)
