Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus Essential in January 2023

Every month, PlayStation offers a handful of games at no additional cost to its PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Now, the company has revealed the trio of titles hitting PlayStation Plus Essential in January 2023. (PlayStation will announce January’s PS Plus Extra and Premium games in the coming days.)

This month’s highlight is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Respawn’s 2019 Souls-like action-adventure game, which is free on both PS4 and PS5. The sequel, Jedi: Survivor, will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on March 17th, 2023.

January’s other two free PS Plus games are the platformer Axiom Verge 2 (PS4/PS5) and online action-RPG Fallout 76 (PS4).

All three games will be free through PS Plus starting January 3rd. Meanwhile, December’s free PS Plus Essential games will remain available until January 2nd.

Image credit: EA

Source: PlayStation