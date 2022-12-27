PlayStation reveals seven gaming trends throughout 2022

PlayStation has shown off seven trends in PlayStation gaming throughout 2022.
- 2022 saw a lot of cats in gaming, with titles like Stray, Ghostwire Tokyo, Sonic Frontiers, Cult of the Lamb and Persona 5
- Games like God of War: Ragnarok, The Last of Us Part 1 and Horizon Forbidden West had adjustable settings and emphasized accessibility allowing everyone to play.
- Crazy sports games like Windjammers, OlliOlli World, Curse to Golf, and Rollerdome brought crazy physics to ordinary sports.
- We got to see some diverse battle royales like Deathverse: Let It Die, Rumbleverse, and Call of Duty: Warzone, and Epic brought Unreal Engine 5 to Fortnite
- Quite a few games let you play with friends, like Dead By Daylight, Evil Dead: The Game, Ghostbusters: Spirit Unleashed, Back 4 Blood and Resident Evil Re: Verse.
- Free-roaming games like Elden Ring, Sonic Frontiers, Stray, Horizon Forbidden West, and God of War: Ragnarok let you travel their worlds and explore.
- Lastly, Amicia and Hugo from A Plague Tale: Requiem, Kratos and Atreus from God of War: Ragnarok show us how important family is. This includes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge and the family you make in Persona 5: Royal and The Last of Us Part: 1.
Did you play any of these trends? While I haven’t had many cats in my games, there was a lot I had a lot of exploring in Elden Ring, God of War: Ragnarok and even Weird West. And while I haven’t played much of A Plague Tale: Requiem, that game and God of War: Ragnarok definitely inspire confidence and love in family.
Source: PlayStation Blog