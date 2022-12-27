PlayStation reveals seven gaming trends throughout 2022

PlayStation has shown off seven trends in PlayStation gaming throughout 2022.

2022 saw a lot of cats in gaming, with titles like Stray, Ghostwire Tokyo, Sonic Frontiers, Cult of the Lamb and Persona 5

Games like God of War: Ragnarok, The Last of Us Part 1 and Horizon Forbidden West had adjustable settings and emphasized accessibility allowing everyone to play.

Crazy sports games like Windjammers, OlliOlli World, Curse to Golf, and Rollerdome brought crazy physics to ordinary sports.

We got to see some diverse battle royales like Deathverse: Let It Die, Rumbleverse, and Call of Duty: Warzone, and Epic brought Unreal Engine 5 to Fortnite

Quite a few games let you play with friends, like Dead By Daylight, Evil Dead: The Game, Ghostbusters: Spirit Unleashed, Back 4 Blood and Resident Evil Re: Verse.

Free-roaming games like Elden Ring, Sonic Frontiers, Stray, Horizon Forbidden West, and God of War: Ragnarok let you travel their worlds and explore.

Lastly, Amicia and Hugo from A Plague Tale: Requiem, Kratos and Atreus from God of War: Ragnarok show us how important family is. This includes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge and the family you make in Persona 5: Royal and The Last of Us Part: 1.

Did you play any of these trends? While I haven’t had many cats in my games, there was a lot I had a lot of exploring in Elden Ring, God of War: Ragnarok and even Weird West. And while I haven’t played much of A Plague Tale: Requiem, that game and God of War: Ragnarok definitely inspire confidence and love in family.

Source: PlayStation Blog