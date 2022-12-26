The Source’s Boxing Week sale: Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, Apple Watch SE (2022), JBL Flip 6 and more

The Source’s Boxing Week sale is live now, with over 60 percent discounts on Apple, Samsung, JBL, Razer, and other tech industry giants’ products.

It’s worth noting that all products mentioned below have varying sale end dates, so if you’re going to sit on the idea of making a purchase, note the sale end date so you don’t miss it.

Check out some notable deals from The Source’s Boxing Week promotion below:

Beats Solo³ On-Ear Wireless Headphones – Black: Available for $99.99

HeadRush Wave II Floating Waterproof (IPX7) Bluetooth Speaker: $29.99 (regularly $59.99)

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: $199.99 (regularly $229.99)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm – Black: $199.99 (regularly $279.99)

Asus VivoBook X415 X415EA-TS51-CB 14-inch Laptop with Intel i5-1135G7, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM & Windows 11: $599.99 (regularly $649.99)

Samsung LS24R35AFHNXZA 23.8-inch 1080P 75Hz VA Flat Monitor – Freesync: $139.99 (regularly $249.99)

JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker – Blue: $129.99 (regularly $169.99)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (2021) SM-T220NZAAXAC 8.7-inch Tablet with 2.3GHz 8-Core Processor, 32GB of S: $154.99 (regularly $209.99)

Google Pixel Watch Polished Silver Stainless Steel Case Active Band in Charcoal: $379.99 (regularly $449.99)

Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Gaming Mouse – Black: $39.99 (regularly $99.99)

Apple Watch SE (2022) 40mm Starlight Aluminium Case with Starlight Sport Band (GPS): $279.99 (regularly $329.99)

RAZER KISHI Game Controller for iPhone (iOS): $69.99 (regularly $129.99)

Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – White: $99.99 (regularly $189.99)

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 FX506LH-DS51-CA 15.6-inch FHD Gaming Laptop, 15.6-inch with Intel i5-10300H, 1TB SSD, 8: $749.99 (regularly $1,149.99)

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57-58HN 15.6-inch FHD IPS 144Hz Gaming laptop with Intel i5-11400H, 256GB SSD, 8GB D: $699.99 (regularly $899.99)

Apple MacBook Air (2022) 13.6-inch 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM with M2 chip, 8-core CPU & 8-core GPU – Silver: $1,379.99 (regularly $1,499.99)

Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch – Aluminum with Lunar White Band: $259.99 (regularly $399.99)

Razer Kraken V3 RGB Wired Over Ear Gaming Headset for PC, PS4, PS5 & Nintendo Switch – Black: $99.99 (regularly $129.99)

Apple iPad 10th Gen 10.9-inch (2022) 64GB – Wi-Fi – Pink: $579.99 (regularly $599.99)

Apple Magic Bluetooth Trackpad 2 – Silver: $134.99 (regularly $149.99)

JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer – Black: $299.99 (regularly $499.99)

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse – Black: $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro – Black Titanium: $479.99 (regularly $559.99)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation): $299.99 (regularly $329.99)

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller – Starlight Blue: $69.99 (regularly $94.99)

Check out the complete sale here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: The Source