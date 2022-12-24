Here’s how to watch Letterkenny season 11 in Canada

Whether you’re a skid, hockey player, or Amish, the hicks are back with Letterkenny season 11 coming to Crave on Christmas Day.

In Canada, the only way to watch Letterkenny is through to Bell’s streaming service, Crave.

A Crave subscription starts at $9.99/month for a Mobile plan, which includes access to HBO content like The Matrix Resurrections. A $19.99/month Crave Total subscription is required to stream this content on Crave’s supported devices, like Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, etc.

The show stars Jared Keeso, Nathan Dales, Michelle Mylett, K. Trevor Wilson, Dylan Playfair, Andrew Herr, Tyler Johnston and more.

While this is the first time we’ve gotten a new Letterkenny season this year, earlier in 2022, spin-off series Shoresy and a Letterkenny International Women’s Day special streamed on Crave.