Best Buy’s Boxing Day sale offers discounts on several wearables

Best Buy Canada’s Boxing Day Sale is here! Save big on tech and treat yourself to something great with discounts over 50 percent on several product categories, including wearables, peripherals, storage and more.

The sale starts today, December 24th, at 6pm ET, and ends on December 31st. Check out some of the deals from the sale below:

Fitbit Versa 4 + Premium Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Waterfall Blue: $199.99 (save $100)

Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel for PlayStation/PC – Dark: $299.99 (save $93)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Pink Gold: $199.99 (save $80)

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine (BES870XL) – Stainless Steel: $749.99 (save $50)

WD Easystore 18TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive (WDBAMA0180HBK-NESE) – Black: $359.99 (save $170)

Schwinn IC4 Spin Bike – Includes 1-Year JRNY Subscription: $959.99 (save $440)

Segway Ninebot G30P MAX Adult Electric Scooter (350W Motor/ 65km Range / 30km/h Top Speed) – Dark Grey: $999.99 (save $200)

Logitech M720 Triathlon Wireless Optical Mouse – Black: $39.99 (save $30)

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Backlit Mechanical OmniPoint Gaming Keyboard – English: $169.99 (save $70)

Corsair K65 Mini Backlit 60% Mechanical Cherry MX Red RGB Gaming Keyboard – English: $69.99 (save $80)

Corsair K55 RGB PRO Optical Keyboard & Harpoon RGB Pro Gaming Mouse Combo – English: $59.99 (save $50)

Blue Microphones Yeti USB Microphone – Blackout Edition: $109.99 (save $19.99)

Logitech C920S Pro 1080p 30fps HD Webcam: $69.99 (save $10)

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker with 24/7 Heart Rate – Black: $79.99 (save $20)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $199.99 (save $80)

Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Shadow Grey: $259.99 (save $140)

Seagate One Touch 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive (STKB2000404) – Grey: $69.99 (save $20)

Check out the full Best Buy Boxing Day sale here. You can find all of the top Boxing Week deals at Canadian retailers here.

Image credit: Best Buy