Telecom companies warn users of service outages from powerful snowstorm

Telecom companies across Ontario and Quebec are reminding customers of possible power outages resulting from a snowstorm.

Vidéotron tweeted power outages might impact its customers in Quebec, and it has teams on standby.

Notice (2/2) – Our teams are mobilized and ready to intervene, as the power supply is restored. — Videotron (@Videotron) December 23, 2022

Cogeco also confirmed its services are impacted in several regions. “If you are affected by a power outage, the batteries in your modems will allow the telephone service to operate for a few hours, but we recommend that you bring another telephone in case of emergency,” the company tweeted.

Dear customers, Please note that our services are affected in several regions due to bad weather and power outages. Our technicians are monitoring the situation carefully and will do everything necessary to ensure that your services are restored as quickly as possible. — Cogeco (@cogeco) December 23, 2022

Bell tweeted that it will be providing updates on outages as they come.

To our customers in Ontario, Québec and Atlantic, stay safe. There is never an ideal time for a storm, but over the holidays it can be extra tough. Rest assured, we will be here throughout the holidays to keep you updated on any potential storm impacts to our network. — Bell Support (@Bell_Support) December 23, 2022

Telus says it will use mobile generators to maintain its network in case of outages.

We're also fully engaged with the local Emergency Management Offices and Provincial Regional Emergency Management Operations Centers in those areas. You can visit https://t.co/xgjsSXQSj4 for service updates as they come in! (2/2) — TELUS Support (@TELUSsupport) December 23, 2022

Updated 23/12/2022 11:16am ET: The article has been updated with additional statements.

Image credit: Shutterstock