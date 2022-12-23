Bell offering former customers a $55/20GB plan for Boxing Week

Bell is sending out a special Boxing Week offer to some former customers offering a $30/mo discount on its ‘Unlimited Essential’ plan, making it $55/mo for 20GB of data.

Moreover, the email notes the offer can be extended to up to two family members, meaning you get sign three people up total with 20GB of shareable data each. The plan includes:

20GB of shareable 5G data with speeds up to 250Mbps

Unlimited data at throttled speeds of up to 512Kbps beyond the 20GB cap

Unlimited Canada-wide calling, texting, picture, and video messaging

Overall, it’s not a bad deal if you can get it. Former Bell customers should keep an eye out for an email like this from Bell. For what it’s worth though, I’m sticking with my Black Friday $45/50GB offer since it’s cheaper and I get more data per month (the only thing I really lose out on is 5G but, having had Bell 5G before, it’s a blessing not to have it).

For all of the carrier Boxing Day/Week deals in Canada, follow this link.