Twitter is rolling out a view count for standard Tweets

Videos on Twitter have a view counter that lets everyone see how many times a video has been viewed. Now, it is being reported that standard Tweets would soon display that piece of information as well, as shared by The Verge.

Some users are already reporting seeing view counts for their own tweets, although the feature hasn’t widely rolled out yet. It’s worth noting that the feature itself isn’t coming out of the blue. Musk had already announced the feature in early December, and earlier today, he officially announced the feature as rolling out.

“Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video,” wrote Musk. “Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions.”

Twitter will start showing view count for all tweets, just as view count is shown for all videos. The system is far more alive than it would seem. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2022

Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video. Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2022

It’s worth noting that users have long been able to view the ‘impressions’ on their Tweets via the analytics tab, though the new feature puts the view count front and centre.

It is currently unclear whether the feature would be available for all users, or limited to Twitter Blue subscribers. It is likely that the view count will be visible to all users, considering that Musk didn’t advertise and pitch user to subscribe to Twitter Blue when tweeting about the feature.

Via: The Verge