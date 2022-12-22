Samuel L. Jackson celebrates birthday in horny jail after liking porn on Twitter

Samuel L. Jackson is one of the biggest movie stars on the planet… From Star Wars and Marvel to Jurassic Park and Pulp Fiction, the man is something of a living legend.

But the internet was reminded this week that at the end of the day, Jackson is still only human.

On Wednesday, December 21st, the third highest-grossing actor of all time was celebrating his 74th birthday as one normally would — by watching porn on Twitter. How do we know? Because screenshots and videos captured Jackson’s public, verified account liking explicit, NSFW videos.

While Jackson has since unliked these posts, people have nonetheless still had some amusing responses:

first ppl laughed at bob odenkirk for following a foot fetish account which made him unfollow it. now samuel l jackson likes some porn, same thing happens and he unliked it all. enough with the shaming — laura 🦠 (@ecto_fun) December 21, 2022

you guys suck for bullying samuel l jackson into unliking porn tweets ON HIS BIRTHDAY — cinnamon bun (@notsofiacoppola) December 22, 2022

“Uhhh Mr. Samuel L Jackson, your likes are pub-” pic.twitter.com/5OevzK7kW6 — K-Pop David Lynch (@firagawalkwthme) December 21, 2022

if you see Samuel L. Jackson liking porn tweets on his twitter account, simply mind your own business — Jane Altoids (@staticbluebat) December 21, 2022

can someone PLEASE tell @SamuelLJackson his likes are public — Corn ✧⍣ (@upblissed) December 21, 2022

Some even pointed out that Jackson once admitted to liking anime and manga porn, better known as hentai.

Seeing Samuel L Jackson’s likes makes more sense now pic.twitter.com/mA63eIOEzg — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 21, 2022

Jackson hasn’t addressed these events on social media, but regardless, it’s quite the funny situation. While it’s possible that someone else running Jackson’s account got a little carried away, it’s undoubtedly more entertaining to imagine him sneaking away from some baller Beverly Hills birthday party look at Twitter porn.

Stars — they’re just like us!

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons