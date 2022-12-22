Netflix’s new That ’90s Show trailer offers first look at old ’70s Show gang

Netflix has released a new trailer for That ’90s Show that gives us the long-awaited first look at several of the original key cast members from That ’70s Show.

Yes, Topher Grace (Eric), Laura Prepon (Donna), Ashton Kutcher (Kelso), Mila Kunis (Jackie) and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) are all back for the spin-off series. Tommy Chong also reprises his recurring role of Leo the hippie. (Danny Masterson, who played Hyde on That ’70s Show, has not returned, as he’s currently standing trial on rape charges.)

That ’90s Show follows Red and Kitty Forman (returning stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, respectively) as they look after their granddaughter Leia (Callie Haverda) — Eric and Donna’s daughter — during the summer. The series hails from That ’70s Show creators Bonnie and Terry Turner and their daughter Lindsey, as well as That ’70s Show alum Greg Mettler.

That ’90s Show will begin streaming exclusively on Netflix on January 19th, 2023.

Image credit: Netflix