Here’s what’s coming to Apple TV+ in January and February

Apple TV+ is giving us a taste of what to expect in the next couple of months.
Below is a list of content coming to the Apple TV+ streaming service in Canada in January and February 2023:
January 13th
- Servant: season 4
- Super League: The War For Football
January 20th
- Truth Be Told: season 3
January 27th
- Shrinking
February 3rd
- Dear Edward
February 17th
- Hello Tomorrow!
- Sharper
February 24th
- Liaison
- The Reluctant Traveler
Here are some previously announced titles coming to Apple TV+
- Argylle (new original film)
- Ghosted (new original film)
- Killers of the Flower Moon (new original film)
- Lessons in Chemistry (new series)
- Loot: Season 2
- Masters of the Air (new series)
- Napoleon (new original film)
- Physical: Season 3
- Schimigadoon: season 2
- Severance: season 2
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (new original documentary)
- Ted Lasso: Season 3
- Tetris (new original film)
- The Afterparty: season 2
- The Last Thing He Told Me (new limited series)
- The Morning Show: season 3
An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99 CAD/month and is also included in Apple One bundles.