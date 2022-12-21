fbpx
Gaming

PlayStation’s Holiday sale is discounting games up to 75 percent off

The deals end on January 18th

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Dec 21, 202212:29 PM EST
0 comments
Elden Ring

PlayStation’s Holiday Sale is offering hit titles up to 75 percent off. You can get Game of the Year winner Elden RingNBA 2K23, Horizon Forbidden West, Gotham Knights, Sonic Frontiers and more at a discounted rate.

These deals are available until January 18th.

You can check out all the deals here. 

Comments