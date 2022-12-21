Google is testing bilingual Search results in India

Google is working on diversifying the languages it uses in Search results to display information in more than one language, as first reported by Android Police.

The new experiment is starting with the Hindi language in India, but could soon be developed to support multilingual queries in French and English in Canada.

In a majorly multilingual market like India, Google has found that users prefer viewing Search results that are linguistically dynamic, and not just presented in the same language as the searched keyword.

Although users can find Search results in different languages, it either requires you to search for their query in the language they’re looking for the result in or change their device’s language outright.

At our eighth #GoogleForIndia, we shared the progress that we, along with our partners have made to bring you more AI-based innovations that are India-first and India-focussed. ICYMI, here are some of the highlights:https://t.co/ZgFbzb47rO.@GoogleCloud_IN @iitmadras pic.twitter.com/YDhzrGnNix — Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 19, 2022

What the company is doing now in India is making Search bilingual, regardless of the language your search keyword are in. “To make it easier for people who use more than one language to seek and explore information, we’re now making search results pages bilingual, for people who prefer it that way,” reads Google’s blog about the functionality. “Using advanced machine learning-based translation models and a cross-language search technology, we’ll serve you high-quality and relevant content in your local language alongside English results, if that’s how you choose to view them.”

The functionality has rolled out in Hindi, with Google intending to expand the feature to other Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Bengali, in the coming year.

The feature is likely to be tested in India for a while before it makes its way to other bi/multilingual countries like Canada.

Image credit: Google

Source: Google Via: Android Police