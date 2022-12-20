Twitter’s new Blue for Business subscription will identify companies and their employees

Twitter has rolled out Blue for Business, a subscription for businesses to “distinguish themselves” on the platform.

The feature will allow companies to link employees, brands, and affiliated parties to their accounts. Linked accounts will receive a small badge made up of their parent company’s profile picture next to their blue or gold checkmark, according to a post from Twitter Business.

“By creating this connection, we’re making it possible for businesses to create networks within their own organizations–on Twitter,” the post says.

It’s not clear how much the subscription costs or who can even apply. The post states Twitter is testing the feature “with a select group of businesses.”

According to The Verge, this includes Twitter’s own employees. As the publication points out, Esther Crawford, director of Twitter’s product management, has a small badge displaying Twitter’s iconic blue bird next to her blue checkmark.

Twitter says it will expand the program to more businesses next year but warns in a footnote (with a very tiny font) that features on Twitter Blue for Business will vary by platform, which could “change periodically.”

Image credit: Twitter

Source: Twitter Business Via: The Verge