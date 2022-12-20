London Drugs reveals its upcoming Boxing Week deal flyer

London Drugs has released a flyer that offers an early sneak peek of its upcoming Boxing Week sale starting online on Monday, December 26th.

Check out some of the deals from the flyer below:

Laptops

MacBook Air M2 13-inch 256GB: $1,349,99 (save $150)

ASUS Vivobook J1400KA Laptop 14-inch: $399.99 (save $130)

ASUS X515JA Laptop 15.6-inch: $599.99 (save $150)

HP Stream 14-dq3007ca Laptop 14-inch: $369.99 (save $100)

HP Chromebook 14 Chrome OS: $299.99 (save $100)

Lenovo Flex 5 Notebook 14-inch: $779.99 (save $100)

Monitors

LG 21.45-inch Full HD Monitor: $109.99 (save $60)

Acer 23.8-inch LED Monitor: $119.99 (save $60)

Acer 23.8-inch Nitro VG240Y LED Monitor: $139.99 (save $60)

MSI Optix 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: $229.99 (save $110)

ASUS TUF 27-inch 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor: $299.99 (save $50)

Samsung 32-inch FHD Curved Monitor: $249.99 (save $130)

Printers

Canon PIXMA TS3420 Document and Photo Printer: $49.99 (save $60)

HP DeskJet Plus 4155e Wireless All-in-One Colour Ink-Jet Printer: $114.99 (save $35)

Canon PIXMA G3260 MegaTank Wireless All-In-One Printer: $249.99 (save $80)

HP Envy 6055e All-in-One Printer: $129.99 (save $75)

Canon imageCLASS MF451dw Multifunction Printer: $249.99 (save $160)

Epson EcoTank ET-3830 Colour All-in-One Supertank Printer: $399.99 (save $100)

Smart home

Amazon Blink Mini Indoor Camera: $38.99 (save $6)

Amazon Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2: $74.99 (save $30)

Amazon Blink Outdoor Camera: $89.99 (save $40)

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): $34.99 (save $35)

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): $48.99 (save $31)

Audio

Samsung Sound Tower Party Speaker: $299.99 (save $400)

LG 420 Watt 3.1-Channel High Res Audio Soundbar: $329.99 (save $220)

Razer Kraken V3 X Gaming Headset: $49.99 (save $40)

SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Wireless Headset: $149.99 (save $80)

Logitech G Pro X Wireless Headset: $219.99 (save $80)

EPOS H6 Pro Closed Gaming Headset: $229.99 (save $30)

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): $219.99 (save $20)

Peripherals

ASUS TUF K1 RGB Gaming Keyboard: $39.99 (save $30)

Logitech G213 RGB Gaming Keyboard: $49.99 (save $20)

SteelSeries Apex 3 Water-Resistant Gaming Keyboard: $49.99 (save $30)

SteelSeries Apex 5 Keyboard: $99.99 (save $30)

Razer Viper Mini Wired Gaming Mouse: $34.99 (save $20)

Logitech G502 Hero Wired Gaming Mouse: $49.99 (save $30)

Razer Basilisk V3 USB Gaming Mouse: $69.99 (save $20)

Razer Wolverine V2 Controller: $79.99 (save $60)

Everything else

RCA Home Theatre Projector: $79.99 (save $100)

Fitbit Sense 2: $259.95 (save $140)

UltraLink Power Bars: $59.99 (save $20)

Apple TV 4K Wi-Fi (64GB): Available for $179.99 — Get a $20 London Drugs gift card

Google Chromecast Streaming Media Player HD: $29.99 (save $10)

Monster 4 Device HDMI Switch: $39.99 (save $40)

FUJIFILM instax mini Evo: $219.99 (save $30)

Aura Frames Carver Digital Frame: $159.99 (save $40)

It’s worth noting that the sale pricing isn’t live yet. You can find the discounted London Drugs tech deals online starting Monday, December 26th. The deals mentioned above end on Sunday, January 1st, 2023.

Check out the London Drugs Boxing Week flyer here. Alternatively, you can find all of the top Boxing Week deals at other Canadian retailers here.

