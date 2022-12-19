Instagram now lets you create a 2022 Recap Reel

Instagram has launched a new Recap Reel to let people create a custom video to commemorate the end of 2022.

First, you’ll choose a narrated template featuring either Bad Bunny, DJ Khaled, Indian rapper Badshah or Stranger Things‘ Priah Ferguson. From there, you can select up to 14 photos for Instagram to automatically edit into a sharable Reel.

To access this, click the new ‘create your 2022 recap reel’ prompt on the Instagram app’s homepage or locate it in the Reels tab.

Historically, Instagram has lacked any in-app recap feature, leading users to use third-party apps like ‘Best Nine’ to round up their most-liked posts. However, the social media giant introduced ‘Year in Review’ in 2021, allowing users to select up to 10 stories to share with followers.

Now, the company is shifting to Reels for its 2022 recap, which falls in line with its larger push for the TikTok-esque short-form video format.

Via: Engadget