Google rolls out client-side encryption to some Gmail users in beta

Google is expanding client-side encryption (CSE) to Gmail on the web.

The feature allows sensitive data in emails, including attachments, to be unreadable by Google servers.

CSE is currently available in beta to customers using Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Education Standard.

For admin, the feature is off by default. Go to Admin console > Security > Access and data control > Client-side encryption to enable. End users can add CSE to messages by clicking the lock icon located in the recipients’ search bar.

Google Drive, Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides, Google Meet already have access to CSE. The feature is currently in beta on Google Calendar.

Eligible parties can apply to use the feature by January 20th, 2023.

Source: Google Via: Android Police