Amazon offering some PS5 titles at more than 50 percent off

Several PlayStation 5 titles are currently discounted by upwards of 50 percent on Amazon.
The PS5 title deals, as shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘stwan001,’ are available for a limited time only.
Check them out below:
NBA 2K23 – PlayStation 5: $39.95 (regularly $89.99)
Madden NFL 23 – PlayStation 5: $49.95 (regularly $89.99)
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – PlayStation 5: $24.99 (regularly $79.99)
Battlefield 2042 – PlayStation 5: $14.99 (regularly $19.99)
Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga – PlayStation 5: $39.95 (regularly $59.96)
Persona 5 Royal: Steelbook Launch Edition – PlayStation 5: $39.96 (regularly $79.99)
Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – PlayStation 5: Available for $39.49
Ghostwire: Tokyo – PlayStation 5: $34.95 (Regularly $79.99)
Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles – PlayStation 5: $39.96 (regularly $54.47)
F1 2022 – PlayStation 5: $49.95 (regularly $89.99)
Madden NFL 22 – PlayStation 5 – Standard Edition Edition: $19.99 (regularly $24.79)
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – PlayStation 5: $54.95 (regularly $89.99)
Far Cry 6 – PlayStation 5: $24.99 (regularly $29.99)
Dying Light 2 Stay Human Standard Edition – PlayStation 5: $39.95 (regularly $79.99)
Tactics Ogre Reborn – PlayStation 5: $44.95 (regularly $64.99)
Soul Hackers 2: Launch Edition – PlayStation 5: $39.96 (regularly $79.99)
Star Ocean The Divine Force – PlayStation 5: $54.95 (regularly $79.98)
Demon’s Souls – PlayStation 5: $80.37 (regularly $89.99)
Valkyrie Elysium – PlayStation 5: $54.95 (regularly $79.99)
Persona 5 Royal: Standard Edition – PlayStation 5: $39.96 (regularly $79.99)
Among Us: Crewmate Edition – 13200 PlayStation 5 Games and Software: $26.26 (regularly $39.99)
Deathloop – PlayStation 5: $29.95 (regularly $79.99)
Summer Sports Games 4K Edition Playstation 5: $11.99 (regularly $19.99)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Image credit: Bethesda
Source: RedFlagDeals user ‘stwan001’