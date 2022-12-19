fbpx
News

Amazon put the Fire TV Sticks are up to 40 percent off

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
Dec 19, 20227:54 AM EST
0 comments

Another week brings further discounts on one of the top selling devices on Amazon Canada.

If you’re interested in scoring a streaming stick, then check out these deals on Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada

Comments