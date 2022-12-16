Nintendo’s ‘Critically Acclaimed Partner Sale’ discounts up to 70 percent off

Nintendo’s Critically Acclaimed Partner Sale discounts various notable titles, including Hades, Okami HD, Hollow Knight, Celeste and more. These games are on sale until December 18th.
Below are some of the deals:
- Hades: now $15.74, was $31.49
- Okami HD: now $12.49, was $24.99
- Tetris Effect: Connected: now $ $26.59, was $53.19
- Shin Megami Tensei V: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Hollow Knight: now $8.49, was $16.99
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut: now $26.59, was $53.19
- Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition: now $29.99, was $119.99
- Celeste: now $6.12, was $24.51
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Death’s Door: now $13.29, was $26.59
- Hyper Light Drifter – Special Edition: now $13.74, was $24.99
Source: Nintendo