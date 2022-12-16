Fido is offering a $35/20GB plan though YMMV

Update 12/16/2022 01:35pm ET: A MobileSyrup reader (Andre Marion — @Oakmario) confirmed on Twitter that they received the $35/20GB promotion from Fido and were able to sign up for it. According to Marion, the promotion price lasts for 15 months, after which, the plan goes back to $50/mo for 20GB pricing.

I can confirm I got that same offer and signed up for it. Note that the $35 price lasts for 15 months only and then the price goes back up to $50/mo for the 20 GB. — Andre Marion (@Oakmario) December 16, 2022

Original story below…

Rogers-owned Fido is offering a $35/20GB plan to some customers.

As shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘tubezleb,’ Fido offered the promotion to them via message, as seen below:

The message, as translated from French to English, reads, “Exclusive offer that you wouldn’t want to miss! Get 20GB for $35/month with this limited-time offer.”

Several people on the thread commented with affirmation that they were able to get the offer, but your mileage may vary depending on if and what promotion Fido offered to you via Message.

Subsequently, you can wait for Fido to offer lucrative promotions as we approach Boxing Day. Check out currently available Boxing Week offers from Canadian carriers here.

Image credit: RedFlagDeals (tubezleb)

Source: RedFlagDeals user (tubezleb)