Cameras, vacuums, TVs, laptops and more discounted at Best Buy

Best Buy’s Canada’s new list of Top Deals for the week is out now with solid discounts on several product categories, including cameras, laptops, wearables, sounders and more. Notably, Best Buy also has some solid ‘Marketplace’ sales which are mentioned towards the end of the list below.

The deals mentioned below are available starting today, Friday, December 16th, and end on Christmas Eve.

Check out the deals below:

Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III Wi-Fi 20.1MP Digital Camera with 2 32GB Memory Cards – Black: $949.99 (save $50)

Canon EOS Rebel T8i DSLR Camera with EF-S 18-55mm IS STM Lens Kit, 800 SR Bag & Wrist Strap: $1,199.99 (save $50)

Sony Cyber-shot ZV-1 Content Creator Vlogger 20.1MP 2.9x Optical Zoom Digital Camera – Black: $899.99 (save $100)

Canon EOS M50 Mark II Mirrorless Camera with EF-M 15-45mm IS STM Lens Kit, Bag, 32GB Card & Wrist Strap: $979.99 (save $20)

Seagate One Touch 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive (STKB2000404) – Grey: $69.99 (save $20)

Dyson V10 Animal+ Cordless Stick Vacuum – Sprayed Nickel/Iron: $569.99 (save $180)

Google Nest Wifi Pro Wi-Fi 6E Router – Snow – 3 Pack: $419.99 (save $110)

Samsung HW-Q990B 656-Watt 11.1.4 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer & Up-Firing Rear Speakers: $1,499.99 (save $800)

Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD) – Snow: $29.99 (save $10)

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine (BES870XL) – Stainless Steel: $749.99 (save $50)

Samsung 43-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN43TU7000FXZC) – Titan Grey: $449.99 (save $50)

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD OLED Tizen Smart TV (QN65S95BAFXZC): $2,799.99 (save $400)

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 25600 DPI Wireless HERO Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $149.99 (save $50)

Acer 27-inch FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG Curved LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (ED273 PBIIPX) – Black: $199.99 (save $80)

Sony WH-CH710N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $129 (save $120)

Google Pixel Buds A-Series In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones – Olive: $99.99 (save $40)

DJI Mini 2 Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo – Grey – Bilingual: $659.99 (save $70)

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15.6-inch Laptop – Cloud Grey (AMD Athlon Silver 3050U/128GB eMMC/4GB RAM/Windows 11 S): $219.99 (save $180)

HP 15.6-inch Laptop – Jet Black (Intel Core i3-1115G4/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11 Home): $499.99 (save $200)

JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $129.99 (save $40)

Dyson Supersonic Special Edition Holiday 2022 – Vinca Blue/Rosé: $499.99 (save $50)

Fitbit Inspire 3 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor – Midnight Zen: $99.99 (save $30)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 (GPS) 44mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Grey: $324.99 (save $65)

Marketplace Offers

Refurbished (Excellent) Dyson Official Outlet – V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum: $699.99 (save $100)

Narwal T10 4-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop with Self Cleaning Station, Self Washing and Drying with LiDAR Navigation, Smart Mapping, 2 Suction Mode for Hard Floor and Pet Hair, White: $799.99 (save $600)

Gyrocopters PRO 6.0 All Terrain Hoverboard – UL 2272, Bluetooth, LED Wheels, APP, Bag, No Fall Technology (Black): $169.99 (save $429)

Apple MacBook Air 13.3- w/ Touch ID (2020) – Gold (Intel Core i7 1.2GHz/512GB SSD/16GB RAM) -En – Open Box: $1,o99.77 (save $299)

Find all Best Buy Top Deals here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.