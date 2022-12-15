fbpx
Shaw offers discounts on Google Pixel 7, iPhone 13, ahead of Boxing Day

Customers must be Shaw internet subscribers and pick from two unlimited plans to access the savings

By Nida Zafar
Dec 15, 2022
Shaw is offering discounts on several devices on its MyTab financing plan throughout Boxing Day.

In order to access the savings on the following devices, customers must be Shaw internet customers, subscribe to auto payment, and pick from the Unlimited or the Unlimited + U.S. and Mexico mobile plans.

The sale ends on January 5th.

More details are available on Shaw’s website.

You can also find a round-up of the best carrier deals here.

