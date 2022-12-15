Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will launch on PS5 in fall 2023

PlayStation has revealed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will launch exclusively on the PlayStation 5 in fall 2023.

The publisher confirmed the release window in a PlayStation Blog post looking ahead to next year’s major game releases. A writer on the game had seemingly leaked a fall 2023 launch on their since-updated website, and PlayStation is now confirming this timing. Insomniac had previously only provided a vague “2023” window.

First unveiled during the September 2021 PlayStation 5 Showcase, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is developer Insomniac’s direct sequel to both 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man and 2020’s Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Little is known about the game currently, other than the fact that both Peter Parker and Miles Morales will be playable and Venom will be one of the main villains. It’s also been confirmed that Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter will reprise their roles of Peter and Miles, respectively, while Candyman‘s Tony Todd will voice Venom.

It should be noted that Insomniac is also working on Marvel’s Wolverine, although a release window for the X-Men game has yet to be confirmed.

Elsewhere in the blog post, PlayStation highlighted several other 2023 releases, including Square Enix’s Forspoken (January 24th), the DualSense Edge controller (January 26th), Hogwarts Legacy and PlayStation VR2 (February 22nd), Destiny 2: Lightfall (February 28th), Resident Evil 4 (March 24th) and Final Fantasy XVI (June 22nd). Forspoken and Final Fantasy XVI are PS5 console exclusives, while Hogwarts Legacy, Destiny 2: Lightfall and Resident Evil 4 are multiplatform.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation