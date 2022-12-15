fbpx
Hogwarts Legacy is delayed on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

The PS4 and Xbox One variants launch on April 4th, with the Switch version coming on July 25th

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Dec 15, 20222:43 PM EST
Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One until April 4th, while the Nintendo Switch version is coming on July 25th.

The last-gen versions were expected to launch alongside their PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC counterparts on February 10th.

The Harry Potter title was initially slated for 2021, but it was later pushed back to 2022 and then 2023. If you’re on a current-gen console, you can actually purchase the Deluxe Edition and get the game 72 hours ahead of release.

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action role-playing game set in the 1800s. The game allows you to make your own Hogwarts student in their fifth year, and learn spells, make friends, ride brooms, bond with magical animals and more.

The game is obviously attached to J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, and while she isn’t creating this game, she does recieve royalties from it. If you want to learn more about Rowling and her inappropriate stances in the transgendered community, check out this resource. 

