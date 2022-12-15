Google Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds and accessories are up to 40 percent off today

Looking for holiday deals on Google Pixel devices and accessories? Look down below as the company has discounted its newest smartphone, watch, earbuds and accessories.
Below are all of the discounted offers:
- Google Pixel 7 (128GB) — ‘Snow’ for $649 (save $150)
- Google Pixel 7 (128GB — ‘Obsidian’ for $649 (save $150)
- Google Pixel 7 (128GB) — ‘Lemongrass’ for $649 (save $150)
- Google Pixel Buds A-Series — ‘Clearly White’ for $99 (save $21)
- Google Pixel Buds A-Series — ‘Olive’ for $99 (save $40)
- Google Pixel Watch — ‘Silver Stainless Steel Case’ for $379.98 (save $70)
- Google Pixel Watch — ‘Silver Stainless Steel Case’ for $459 (save $70)
- Google Pixel Watch — ‘Champagne Gold Stainless Steel Case’ for $379.98 (save $70)
- Google Pixel Watch — ‘Matte Black Stainless Steel Case’ for $379 (save $70)
- Google Pixel Watch — ‘Silver Stainless Steel Case’ for $459 (save $70)
- Google Pixel Watch — ‘Champagne Gold Stainless Steel Case’ for $459 (save $70)
- Google Pixel Watch Active Band — ‘Chalk’ for $52.30 (save $18)
- Google Pixel Watch Active Band — ‘Charcoal’ for $52.30 (save $18)
- Google Watch Active Band — ‘Obsidian’ for $52.37 (save $18)
- Google Pixel Watch Active Band — ‘Haze’ for $52.30 (save $18)
- Google Pixel Watch Leather Band — ‘Obsidian’ for $79.35 (save $30)
- Google Pixel Watch Leather Band — ‘Obsidian,’ Large for $76.46 (save $35)
Source: Amazon Canada