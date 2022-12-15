fbpx
Fido’s Boxing Week phone deals: save on Pixel 6a, Galaxy S21 FE

The Pixel 6a is available for $5/mo financing

By Jonathan Lamont @Jon_Lamont
Dec 15, 202210:33 AM EST
Earlier this week, Fido rolled out a $50/40GB plan, and now the Rogers flanker brand is back with discounts on smartphones. We’ve highlighted some of the better offers below:

Fido also has a few deals on certified pre-owned devices:

You can check out all of Fido’s offers here. You can also learn more about Fido’s plan deals here, or check out the best Canadian carrier deals here.

