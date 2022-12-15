Here are the best Boxing Week tech deals in Canada so far

Several Canadian retailers are already out with their (early) Boxing Day/Boxing Week sale.

Here is round-up of some of the notable offers and promotions currently live. Further, as more retailers go live with their promotions, you can expect this round-up to be updated.

Ecobee

Canadian smart home thermostat company Ecobee has launched several notable deals for Boxing Day.

These offers run from December 15th to the 26th.

Learn more about the promotion here.

Head to the Ecobee store here.

Samsung

Samsung’s Boxing Week deals are already available, offering discounts on smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and more.

These mobile deals are available until January 5th:

These wearables are available at a discounted rate until December 29th:

Head to the Samsung store here.

Lenovo

Lenovo Canada has rolled out its Boxing Week deals, offering steep discounts on several products. We’ve listed some highlights below:

Check out more Lenovo Boxing Week deals here.

Google

Nearly everything is on sale in the Google Store, including the Pixel 7 Pro, the Nest Audio, the Nest Doorbell and more. Even the Pixel Watch and several Fitbit wearables are on sale.

Learn more about the Google Boxing Day promotion here

Dell

Dell Canada has select products available at a discounted price for its Boxing Week promotion, alongside specific coupon codes for up to $100 off on laptops, computers and monitors as part of its ‘Days of Deals’ promotion.

Dell also has a set of coupon codes that add savings to various items — you can check those out below:

$50off$1000PC – $50.00 off computers over $1000.00

$75off$1500PC – $75.00 off computers over $1500.00

$100off$2000PC – $100.00 off computers over $2000.00

$15OFF$199+ – $15.00 off products over $199.00

10%OFFMONITOR – 10% off select monitors

Find all of Dell’s Boxing Week and ‘Days of Deals’ discounts here.

