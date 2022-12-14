Universal Studios U.S. Super Nintendo World theme park opens on February 17

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting the opening of Universal Studios Hollywood Super Nintendo World, you’ll be happy to know that the theme park will officially open on February 17th, 2023.

Similar to the Japan-located Super Nintendo World, this U.S. version of the park is a self-contained area at Universal Studios. The timing of the theme park’s opening isn’t surprising, given The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits theatres on April 7th, 2023.

Similar to the Japanese version of the theme park, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, an augmented reality (AR) experience that overlays a digital experience on a real track, is the main attraction. Unfortunately, this will be the only Super Nintendo World ride available when the park opens. The Japanese version of the park also offers a ride called Yoshi’s Adventure. It’s currently unclear if this ride is also coming to the U.S. version of Super Nintendo World.

Just like the Japanese version of the park, Universal Studios Hollywood’s Super Nintendo World allows attendees to use a ‘Power-Up Band’ to interact with real-world question mark blocks and characters. There’s also Toadstool Cafe, a restaurant that serves Mario-themed food like the ‘Piranha Plan Caprese’ and the aptly named ‘Mario Bacon Cheese Burger.’

A second U.S-based Super Nintendo World is scheduled to open at Universal Studios Florida in the future.

Image credit: Universal Studios (YouTube)

Source: Universal Studios (YouTube)