TikTok is testing horizontal full-screen video mode

TikTok is testing a new YouTube-like horizontal full-screen mode.

Select users around the world have access to a “full screen” button on videos. Clicking the button launches the video horizontally.

This isn’t the first YouTube-like feature TikTok has tested. The social media platform now allows users to upload videos as long as 10 minutes, attracting YouTubers who have the freedom to post longer videos.

YouTube has also changed its platform, attracting creators who are used to TikTok’s original platform of short-form videos. The company added shorts, its version of short-form video, to its partner program in September.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Via: TechCrunch