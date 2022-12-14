The Apple Watch Ultra is $150 off on Amazon

Apple’s highest-end wearable, the 2022-launched Apple Watch Ultra, is currently on sale at Amazon.

Only the GPS+cellular model in 49mm with the Black/Grey Trail Loop in M/L size is discounted.

The watch, which normally costs $1,099, is currently available for $949.99, marking a 14 percent discount on the four-month-old watch.

The Apple Watch Ultra sports the biggest battery in an Apple Watch yet. It can last up to 60 hours on a single charge, while offering several power-intensive features like Emergency SOS, crash detection ECG, temperature sensing and more.

Learn more about the Apple Watch here or head to Amazon to purchase the discounted wearable.

Source: Amazon