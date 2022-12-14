Public Mobile rolls out Boxing Week offer

Public Mobile is offering 20GB of 4G data for $45/month for Boxing Week.

The Telus flanker brand usually offers the service for $55/month.

Public Mobile is also offering a discount on its 5GB $40/month plan, which typically costs $44.50/month. However, this deal isn’t listed as a Boxing Week special.

As a side note, the brand also has one-time holiday rewards of 2GB bonus data and 500 minutes of international calling. While this isn’t branded as a Boxing Week deal, customers can redeem the offer until December 31st, 2022.

Source: Public Mobile