OnePlus is holding a surprise event in China this weekend

OnePlus has announced that it’s holding a surprise launch event in China this weekend.

The event, scheduled for this Saturday, December 17th at 14:30 China Standard Time, was announced on Chinese social media network Weibo. The post, as translated, reads, “New direction, new action, new future. Born to the new, witness the important moment of OnePlus brand and products! See you online at 14:30 on Saturday, December 17.”

Considering that OnePlus 11 leaks have been ramping up in the past few months, it could be that the event would focus on the new flagship. However, on the other hand, OnePlus normally teases its new flagship launches months in advance, and considering that the upcoming event was revealed just a week in advance, we can also expect it to be related to a less anticipated announcement.

It might be that the company shares a teaser for the OnePlus 11 at the event, though it doesn’t seem likely that the phone will be revealed at the event.

From what we know so far, the OnePlus 11 will sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, up to 16GB of RAM, a triple camera setup with 50-megapixel, 48-megapixel and 32-megapixel shooters, 16-megapixel selfie camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

Additionally, the company is reportedly looking to drop the ‘Pro’ moniker from the upcoming flagship, and just stick with the OnePlus 11.

Image credit: OnePlus (Weibo)

Source: OnePlus (Weibo) Via: Android Police