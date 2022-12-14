fbpx
New on Netflix: January 2023

Shows like Kaleidoscope and That '90s Show are hitting Netflix this January

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Dec 14, 202211:33 AM EST
In January 2023, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows, films and documentaries, including KaleidoscopeThis is Us: season 6, Sound of Metal, You People, and That ’90s Show.

Coming Soon

  • Jung_E — Netflix Flm 
  • Physical: 100 — Netflix Series 

January 1st

  • Kaleidoscope — Netflix Series
  • Lady Voyeur — Netflix Series
  • The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 — Netflix Anime 
  • 13 Going on 30
  • Hyena Road
  • The Interview
  • Made of Honor
  • Old Enough!: Season 2
  • Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin
  • The Royals: Seasons 1-4
  • Soul Surfer

January 4th

  • How I Became a Gangster — Netflix Film 
  • The King of the World — Netflix Film 
  • The Lying Life of Adults — Netflix eries
  • MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street — Netflix Documentary 
  • This is Us: Season 6

January 5th

  • Copenhagen Cowboy — Netflix Series
  • Cowboys
  • Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 — Netflix Series
  • Mars One
  • Woman of the Dead — Netflix Series

January 6th

  • Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld — Netflix Documentary 
  • The Pale Blue Eye — Netflix Film 
  • Pressure Cooker — Netflix Series
  • The Ultimatum: France Season 1, Part 2 — Netflix Series (new episodes) 
  • The Walking Dead: Season 11

January 7th

  • Sound of Metal

January 10th

  • Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger — Netflix Comedy 
  • The Hatching Wielding Hitchhiker — Netflix Documentary 
  • The Phantom of the Open

January 11th

  • A Quiet Place: Part II
  • Noise — Netflix Film 
  • Sexify: Season 2 — Netflix Series 

January 12th

  • Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2 — Netflix Family
  • The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House — Netflix Series
  • Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2 — Netflix Series

January 13th

  • Break Point — Netflix Documentary 
  • Dog — Netflix FIlm 
  • Sky Rojo: Season 3 — Netflix Series
  • Suzan & Freek — Netflix Documentary 
  • Trial by Fire — Netflix Series 

January 15th

  • Shiva Baby

January 17th

  • The Devil to Pay
  • Snake Eyes: G.I Joe Origins

January 19th

  • Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre — Netflix Anime 
  • Khallat+ — Netflix Film 
  • That ’90s Show — Netflix Series
  • Women At War — Netflix Series 

January 20th

  • Bake Squad: Season 2 — Netflix Series
  • Bling Empire: New York — Netflix Series 
  • Fauda: Season 4 — Netflix Series
  • Mission Majnu — Netflix Film 
  • Represent — Netflix Series
  • Sahmaran — Netflix Series 
  • Shanty Town — Netflix Series 

January 23rd

  • Narvik — Netflix Film 

January 24th

Little Angel: Volume 2

January 25th

  • Against the Ropes — Netflix Series 

January 26th

  • Daniel Spellbound: Season 2– Netflix Family 
  • Record of Ragnarok: Season 2, Episodes 1-10 — Netflix Anime 

January 27th

  • King of Jo’Burg: Season 2 — Netflix Series
  • Lockwood & Co — Netflix Series
  • The Snow Girl — Netflix Series
  • You People — Netflix Film 

January 30th

Princess Power — Netflix Family 

January 31st

  • Cunk on Earth — Netflix Series
  • Pamela, a love story — Netflix Documentary 
  • The Social Network

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix

  • L.A’s Finest: Season 1-2 (January 4th)
  • Z Nation: Seasons 1-5 (January 26th)
  • Good Burger (January 31st)

