New on Netflix: January 2023

In January 2023, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows, films and documentaries, including Kaleidoscope, This is Us: season 6, Sound of Metal, You People, and That ’90s Show.
Coming Soon
- Jung_E — Netflix Flm
- Physical: 100 — Netflix Series
January 1st
- Kaleidoscope — Netflix Series
- Lady Voyeur — Netflix Series
- The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 — Netflix Anime
- 13 Going on 30
- Hyena Road
- The Interview
- Made of Honor
- Old Enough!: Season 2
- Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin
- The Royals: Seasons 1-4
- Soul Surfer
January 4th
- How I Became a Gangster — Netflix Film
- The King of the World — Netflix Film
- The Lying Life of Adults — Netflix eries
- MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street — Netflix Documentary
- This is Us: Season 6
January 5th
- Copenhagen Cowboy — Netflix Series
- Cowboys
- Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Mars One
- Woman of the Dead — Netflix Series
January 6th
- Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld — Netflix Documentary
- The Pale Blue Eye — Netflix Film
- Pressure Cooker — Netflix Series
- The Ultimatum: France Season 1, Part 2 — Netflix Series (new episodes)
- The Walking Dead: Season 11
January 7th
- Sound of Metal
January 10th
- Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger — Netflix Comedy
- The Hatching Wielding Hitchhiker — Netflix Documentary
- The Phantom of the Open
January 11th
- A Quiet Place: Part II
- Noise — Netflix Film
- Sexify: Season 2 — Netflix Series
January 12th
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House — Netflix Series
- Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2 — Netflix Series
January 13th
- Break Point — Netflix Documentary
- Dog — Netflix FIlm
- Sky Rojo: Season 3 — Netflix Series
- Suzan & Freek — Netflix Documentary
- Trial by Fire — Netflix Series
January 15th
- Shiva Baby
January 17th
- The Devil to Pay
- Snake Eyes: G.I Joe Origins
January 19th
- Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre — Netflix Anime
- Khallat+ — Netflix Film
- That ’90s Show — Netflix Series
- Women At War — Netflix Series
January 20th
- Bake Squad: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Bling Empire: New York — Netflix Series
- Fauda: Season 4 — Netflix Series
- Mission Majnu — Netflix Film
- Represent — Netflix Series
- Sahmaran — Netflix Series
- Shanty Town — Netflix Series
January 23rd
- Narvik — Netflix Film
January 24th
Little Angel: Volume 2
January 25th
- Against the Ropes — Netflix Series
January 26th
- Daniel Spellbound: Season 2– Netflix Family
- Record of Ragnarok: Season 2, Episodes 1-10 — Netflix Anime
January 27th
- King of Jo’Burg: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Lockwood & Co — Netflix Series
- The Snow Girl — Netflix Series
- You People — Netflix Film
January 30th
Princess Power — Netflix Family
January 31st
- Cunk on Earth — Netflix Series
- Pamela, a love story — Netflix Documentary
- The Social Network
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix
- L.A’s Finest: Season 1-2 (January 4th)
- Z Nation: Seasons 1-5 (January 26th)
- Good Burger (January 31st)