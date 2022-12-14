Here are the new games hitting PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in December

Each month, PlayStation offers a handful of games at no additional cost to its PlayStation Plus subscribers. These are the games only hitting the Extra and Premium tiers of the PS Plus service.

If you want to know what’s coming to PS Plus Essential, check out our list here. PlayStation Plus Essential costs $11.99/month, Extra costs $17.99/month and Premium costs $21.99/month.

All games will become available on December 20th, except for WWE 2K22, which actually isn’t hitting the service until January 3rd.

Below are all of the new titles:

PS Plus Extra

WWE 2K22 – PS4

Far Cry 5 – PS4

Far Cry New Dawn – PS4

Far Cry Primal – PS4

Mortal Shell – PS4, PS5

Judgement – PS4, PS5

Yakuza: Like a Dragon – PS4, PS5

Yakuza: The Song of Life – PS4

Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor – PS4

Middle Earth: Shadow of War – PS4

The Pedestrian – PS4, PS5

Evil Genius – PS4. PS5

Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion – PS4

Ben 10: Power Trip – PS4, PS5

Gigantosaurus The Game – PS4

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition – PS4

Worms W.M.D – PS4

The Escapist 2 – PS4

PS Plus Premium | Classics