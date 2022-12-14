Here are all of Ecobee’s Boxing Day deals

Canadian smart home thermostat company Ecobee is launching several notable deals, including $30 off its popular Premium Smart Thermostat.

These offers run from December 15th to the 26th.

Below are all of the company’s offers holiday offers:

Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium: on sale for $299.99 ($30 off, originally $329.99) – Available on ecobee.com: Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot and Lowes

Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced: on sale for $209.99 ($20 off, originally $239.99) – Available on ecobee.com and these retail locations: Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowes

Ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control: on sale for $249.99 ($40 off, originally $289.99) – Available on ecobee.com and these retail locations: Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot and Lowes

Ecobee SmartCamera with voice control: on sale for $99.99 ($30 off, originally $129.99) – Available on ecobee.com and these retail locations: Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot and Lowes

Ecobee SmartSensor: on sale for $99.99 ($20 off, originally $119.99) Available on ecobee.com and these retail locations: Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowes

Ecobee SmartSensor for doors and windows – on sale for $79.99 ($20 off, originally $99.99) Available on ecobee.com and these retail locations: Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowes

Image credit: Ecobee