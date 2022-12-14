Dell’s Boxing Week promotion discounts select laptops, PCs and monitors

Dell Canada has select products available at a discounted price for its Boxing Week promotion, alongside specific coupon codes for up to $100 off on laptops, computers and monitors as part of its ‘Days of Deals’ promotion.
Check out some of the deals below:
Laptops
- Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Laptop: $1,099.99 (regularly $1,449.99)
- XPS 17 Laptop: $3,999 (regularly $4,699)
- New Inspiron 15 Laptop: $899.99 (regularly $1,099.99)
- Inspiron 14 Laptop: $999.99 (save $1,149.99)
Find all laptop deals here.
PCs
- Inspiron Desktop: $899.99 (regularly $999.99)
- Inspiron 24 All-In-One: $899.99 (regularly $1,099.99)
- XPS Desktop: $1,599.99 (regularly $1,999.99)
- Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming Desktop: $1,899.99 (regularly $2,349.99)
Find all PC deals here.
Monitors
- Dell 27 Monitor – SE2722H: $159.99 (regularly $209.99)
- Dell 27 Gaming Monitor – G2723H: $329.99 (regularly $479.99)
- Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor – U4021QW: $2,449.99 (regularly $3,289.99)
- Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor – S2722DZ: $399.99 (regularly $489.99)
- Dell 34 Curved USB-C Monitor – S3423DWC: $649.99 (regularly $699.99)
Check out all monitor deals here.
Additionally, the company has a set of coupon codes that add savings to various items — you can check those out below:
- $50off$1000PC – $50.00 off computers over $1000.00
- $75off$1500PC – $75.00 off computers over $1500.00
- $100off$2000PC – $100.00 off computers over $2000.00
- $15OFF$199+ – $15.00 off products over $199.00
- 10%OFFMONITOR – 10% off select monitors
Find all of Dell’s Boxing Week and ‘Days of Deals’ discounts here.
Source: Dell